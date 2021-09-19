CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris St. Germain vs. Lyon odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In the most high-profile Ligue 1 match of the weekend, Lyon (2 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) visits Paris St. Germain (5-0-0). The match is set to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET Sunday at Parc des Princes. Below, we preview the Paris St. Germain vs. Lyon odds and lines, and make our best Ligue 1 bets, picks and predictions.

PSG has the best attacking trio quite possibly of all time. F Lionel Messi, F Neymar and F Kylian Mbappe create a lethal attacking force; however, PSG is more than just the three-headed monster. M Georginio Wijnaldum and veteran D Sergio Ramos hold down their respective units.

PSG won all five Ligue 1 matches with 16 goals for and 5 against. It sits three points ahead of Lens on the table.

Lyon is coming in with 8 points and in 7th place. However, It has had multiple red-card games, and when with 11 men for all 90, have averaged more than 2 goals per game. Lyon is led by Swiss M Xherdan Shaqiri and German D Jérôme Boateng.

Paris St. Germain vs. Lyon: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:47 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Paris St. Germain -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Lyon +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Draw +450
  • Over/Under: 3.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Prediction

Paris St. Germain 3, Lyon 1

Money line (ML)

PASS on the money line.

While PSG is great and should be able to score with ease, it’s coming off a 1-1 Champions League draw with Club Brugge in which it was nearly doubled up in shots on goal.

After watching that game, there’s no way I’d put money on almost three units to one. There are just better ways to bet on PSG, one being the Over/Under.

Typically with a poor money line, I go to a bet on both teams to score or not to score; however, the value isn’t great there, either. PSG shut out Clermont Foot in its last Ligue 1 match. Clermont averages more goals per game than Lyon, so that doesn’t feel like great value either.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the OVER 3.5 (-130) as PSG has been red hot lately and should be able to score at will. Along those lines, Lyon has scored three goals in two of the three games in which it wasn’t awarded a red card.

If Lyon is given a third red in then six games, PSG should be able to pick up the pace. Nonetheless, the side with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe should only get better with time.

PSG has also given up a goal per game and averages more than three per game. If everything remains consistent, this plus-money bet looks like the best play in this match.

