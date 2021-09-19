CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Stunning photos show drought’s impact on huge California reservoir

By Nhat Meyer
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California drought has been brutal over the past few years, but to see just how devastating it has been, you need to see before-and-after pictures side by side. Bay Area News Group photojournalist Nhat V. Meyer went out to the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County this week and took pictures in approximately the same places that he did in January 2019. The reservoir is one of the largest in California.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

What California hikers who've gone missing have in common

Outdoorsman James Youngblom was backpacking solo in Yosemite. Saulo Escalante was attempting to summit Mount Whitney in a single day. The men came from different backgrounds, with varying ages, professions and hometowns, but all were either from California or visiting the state this year when they ventured — alone — into the outdoors. All of the men were experienced in the wilderness and several were exceptional athletes. But none of the men returned alive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
travelawaits.com

Wildfire Burns Nearly 70% Of California National Park

Located in northern California, Lassen Volcanic National Park is one of the most popular in the state, attracting half a million visitors annually. While lesser-known than other popular parks such as Yosemite, this 100,000-plus acre park is one of our travel experts’ favorites. Located 130 miles north of Sacramento at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pensacolavoice.com

6 Reasons Why Are People Moving Out Of California

If you were to ask anyone from outside of the US where they would like to live if they were to move to the US, we’re confident that most people would say either New York or Los Angeles. However, most Americans would disagree with you. One of the latest trends...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbslocal.com

California’s Famed Giant Sequoias Wrapped In Aluminum As Wildfire Nears

THREE RIVERS (AP) – Crews are watching the weather this weekend as they battle two California wildfires that have burned into groves of gigantic sequoia trees. The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch for dry, windy conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where two lightning-caused fires merged Friday and reached the western tip of the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Reservoirs#Bay Area News Group#The San Luis Reservoir#The U S Drought Monitor
The Independent

Three new wildfires break out in California as crews gain upper hand on Caldor blaze threatening Lake Tahoe

As fire crews got the upper hand on the Caldor Fire in northern California this weekend due to improved weather conditions, three new fires broke out in other parts of the state. The Aruba Fire ignited in San Diego County, to the southeast of the small community of Rainbow. By Monday, firefighters had the vegetation fire 30 per cent contained and evacuation orders have been lifted for residents.North of Sacramento, the Bridge Fire has burned 300 acres and is only 5 per cent contained, the state agency Cal Fire reported, with some areas under mandatory evacuation. To the east...
ENVIRONMENT
universityofcalifornia.edu

The technologies that could solve California’s droughts

Water was never abundant in California, and the state has gone to great lengths to engineer a landscape where millions of people can live. As climate change grows more severe, it is only going to be more challenging to meet the water needs of city dwellers, farmers and nature. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Birmingham Star

Sequoia National Park still safe, but wildfires approaching

Sequoia National Park and its namesake gigantic trees could be threatened by two large forest fires blazing through California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Both fires could advance towards Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including "General Sherman," the largest tree on Earth by volume. Authorities closed all park...
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Chronicle

Here's why California has the lowest COVID rate in the nation

California hit the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation Friday — thanks not only to high vaccination and masking, but also to a state culture that generally embraces public health precautions, experts said. Despite the highly contagious delta variant, which accounts for essentially all COVID cases in California, coronavirus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Winds Blowing Smoke From Sequoia And Kings National Park Wildfire Into Southern California

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Smell that? The all-too-familiar, dreaded odor of brush fire smoke is in the air, but the source is coming wildfires burning in Northern California, hundreds of miles away. The Ventura County Fire Department sent out a tweet Monday morning to let people know that a northwest breeze is pushing smoke from fires in Northern California. “Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds,” the fire department tweeted. Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds.There is a north west breeze...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy