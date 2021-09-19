CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava destroys some homes

By JONATHAN RODRÍGUEZ, JOSEPH WILSON - Associated Press
 12 days ago

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain (AP) — A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night. The...

