Barcelona WSBK: Rinaldi wins, Razgatlioglu retakes points lead

Alex Palou started today's race from pole, the first of his IndyCar career. He did not actually make turn 1. A race later, he won the race anyway. Palou was one of three orange cars to go off while battling for the lead in turn 1. Teammate Scott Dixon dove to the inside from third on the start and looked ready to take the position when Felix Rosenqvist came in hot and tapped the left-rear tire of Palou. Rosenqvist went hard into the runoff area, while Dixon and Palou's respective recoveries left both Chip Ganassi Racing team cars in the turn 1 runoff as a yellow came out for other spins further back in the field. IndyCar rules dictate that cars which make the triangular chicane complex are given priority on the restart, so all three were shuffled to the back of the field and Pato O'Ward was promoted to the race lead.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO