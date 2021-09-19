CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona WSBK: Rinaldi wins, Razgatlioglu retakes points lead

By Jamie Klein
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDucati man Rinaldi took advantage as Razgatlioglu's pace dropped dramatically in the closing stages of the restarted race, going on take his first victory since June's Misano round and his third of the season. But with Razgatlioglu barely hanging on to second place ahead of Rinaldi's teammate Scott Redding, the...

www.motorsport.com

