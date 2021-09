After three days of rookie camp this past weekend, the Washington Capitals have a lot to feel confident about as the team heads into main camp this coming Thursday. At the start of camp, I took a look at three key questions that were facing the Caps over the weekend, and for the most part, the prospects delivered. While the answers to most of the questions poised will take a whole season, if not multiple, to truly come to fruition, general manager Brian MacLellan and his staff should be pleased with the way the sessions played out.

