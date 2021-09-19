Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on the recent executions in Yemen

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis and the needs are rapidly increasing. The conflict continues to take a heavy toll on the population. Amongst the most vulnerable people are women and children. The humanitarian response in Yemen is critically underfunded with the risk of forcing the United Nations and other humanitarian actors to scale back or shut down live-saving activities. Urgent and decisive action by the international community is required. Objectives: 1. Raise awareness of the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen that is further compounded by the effect of several crises within the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with different dimensions of needs and underfunded response. Conflict and economic decline have pushed 5 million Yemenis to the very edge of starvation, with nearly 50 000 already in famine-like conditions. Close to 21 million people need humanitarian aid, including over 20 million in need of health care and over 15 million in need of protection and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance. 2. Advocate urgent action by the international community to prevent the worst famine in over 40 years, protect and reach the most vulnerable, roll back disease outbreaks, help families fleeing conflict, provide education opportunities, and meet other essential needs including those COVID-19 related. 3. Call on donors to urgently disburse pledges and make additional contributions of critically needed emergency funding to address the growing needs, and ensure funds are distributed in a balanced way across sectors. The UN-led efforts are the most effective, efficient, and strategic investment to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection across the country, but the response remains underfunded. Humanitarian programmes for Yemen will begin to close unless contributions increase by September. The lack of funding has been particularly acute for protection interventions, which should remain central to the response, as well as for interventions for health, and water, sanitation and hygiene. 4. Highlight the need to address the drivers of the crisis and demonstrate the international community's unwavering commitment to full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, in accordance with international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles. It will not be enough to avert famine unless operational conditions improve and root causes are tackled.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO