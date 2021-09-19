CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on the recent executions in Yemen

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

The Secretary-General deeply regrets that the Houthi movement (who also call themselves Ansar Allah) yesterday carried out executions of nine individuals, one of whom was reportedly a minor at time of detention, and strongly condemns these actions which are a result of judicial proceedings that do not appear to have fulfilled the requirements of fair trial and due process under international law.

www.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
b975.com

EU joins outcry over execution of nine men by Yemen’s Houthis

ADEN (Reuters) – The European Union joined a chorus of international criticism on Monday over the execution of nine men by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen following their conviction for involvement in the killing of the group’s top civilian leader. Saleh al-Samad, who held the post of president in...
MIDDLE EAST
tribuneledgernews.com

Yemen's rebels execute 9 convicted of assassinating key leader

SANA'A, Yemen — Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday executed nine people convicted of involvement in assassinating a senior Houthi leader more than three years ago in the war-torn country, a rebel-controlled news agency reported. In April 2018, the former head of the rebel Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammadi, and several...
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

Human rights ‘catastrophe’ in Myanmar: UN calls for urgent action

Urgent action is needed to prevent the situation in Myanmar from escalating into a “full-blown conflict”, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned on Thursday.  . Ms. Bachelet’s alert came in a new report from her office OHCHR, which details widespread violations by the military against the country's people,...
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

Deputy Secretary-General's Press Conference on 2021 Food Systems Summit

Thank you, everyone, for joining us here today to mark the beginning of our Food Systems Summit. It has been two years in the works. As you may have heard from the Secretary-General, it couldn’t have come at a more crucial moment. Put simply, our food systems are failing to deliver what we need for our people and the impact that they are having on the planet.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executions#International Law#Secretary General#Saudi#Coalition In Shabwa#Yemeni#Un
The Independent

16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation”, UN food agency warns

The head of the UN food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives.David Beasley said at a high-level meeting on Yemen‘s humanitarian crisis that the United States, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors stepped up when the World Food Programme was running out of money earlier this year and “because of that we averted famine and catastrophe”.WFP is running out of money again and without new funding, reductions will be made in...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

South Sudan plagued by violence and corruption, Human Rights Council hears

South Sudan continues to be “plagued” by violence and corruption, the Human Rights Council heard on Thursday, jeopardizing the young nation’s efforts to establish lasting peace and put it on the road towards sustainable development. Delivering an update to the forum in Geneva, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly: UN spokesman

The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said Tuesday. The credentials committee will now rule on the request, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the group "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate, Dujarric said. The letter was dated Monday September 20, the day before the session got underway, he said.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Yemen: Responding to the crises within the world's largest humanitarian crisis

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis and the needs are rapidly increasing. The conflict continues to take a heavy toll on the population. Amongst the most vulnerable people are women and children. The humanitarian response in Yemen is critically underfunded with the risk of forcing the United Nations and other humanitarian actors to scale back or shut down live-saving activities. Urgent and decisive action by the international community is required. Objectives: 1. Raise awareness of the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen that is further compounded by the effect of several crises within the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with different dimensions of needs and underfunded response. Conflict and economic decline have pushed 5 million Yemenis to the very edge of starvation, with nearly 50 000 already in famine-like conditions. Close to 21 million people need humanitarian aid, including over 20 million in need of health care and over 15 million in need of protection and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance. 2. Advocate urgent action by the international community to prevent the worst famine in over 40 years, protect and reach the most vulnerable, roll back disease outbreaks, help families fleeing conflict, provide education opportunities, and meet other essential needs including those COVID-19 related. 3. Call on donors to urgently disburse pledges and make additional contributions of critically needed emergency funding to address the growing needs, and ensure funds are distributed in a balanced way across sectors. The UN-led efforts are the most effective, efficient, and strategic investment to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection across the country, but the response remains underfunded. Humanitarian programmes for Yemen will begin to close unless contributions increase by September. The lack of funding has been particularly acute for protection interventions, which should remain central to the response, as well as for interventions for health, and water, sanitation and hygiene. 4. Highlight the need to address the drivers of the crisis and demonstrate the international community's unwavering commitment to full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, in accordance with international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles. It will not be enough to avert famine unless operational conditions improve and root causes are tackled.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
United Nations
Shropshire Star

International condemnation of executions carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The Iranian-backed Houthis on Saturday publicity executed the nine by firing squad. The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country’s Houthi rebels over allegations that they were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.
MIDDLE EAST
Arkansas Online

Houthis in Yemen execute 9 people linked to airstrike

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday executed nine people they said were involved in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The public execution by firing squad took place early in the morning in the rebel-held...
MIDDLE EAST
WOKV

Yemen Houthi rebels execute 9 over senior official's killing

SANAA, Yemen — (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels executed on Saturday nine people they said were involved in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The execution took place by firing squad and was held in public, early...
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

The Secretary-General met yesterday with H.E. Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The Secretaries-General discussed several issues of mutual concern, including Afghanistan, the Middle East Process, and the situation in Myanmar. The Secretary-General thanked H.E. Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen for his personal contribution to enhancing UN-OIC...
AFGHANISTAN
UN News Centre

Call to action: Prevent gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies

Top UN officials met in the margins of the 76th General Assembly on Thursday, with a strong call to action to stamp out gender-based violence (GBV), amid a rise in forced displacement and other humanitarian emergencies around the globe. GBV includes acts that inflict physical, sexual or mental harm –...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Top Army spokeswoman suspended after 97% of subordinates report workplace hostility

Brig. Gen. Amy E. Johnston, the Army’s top spokesperson, has been relieved of command after receiving mass negative feedback from her subordinates. According to Military Times on Wednesday, slides detailing a recent command climate survey for Johnston revealed widespread dissatisfaction among those under her command. About 97 percent of survey respondents, including both soldiers and civilian personnel, reported “workplace hostility” according to Military Times.
MILITARY
UN News Centre

Iraqi President warns against complacency in the fight against terrorism

International cooperation and solidarity are the only way to combat terrorism, Iraqi President Barham Salih said in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, warning against complacency. He said over the past 40 years alone, Iraq has suffered wars, embargoes, tyranny, genocidal campaigns, as well as “the grip...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy