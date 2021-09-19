William Shatner Reviews Impressions of His Captain Kirk STAR TREK Character
Vanity Fair has released an amusing video that features William Shatner reviewing impressions of his iconic Star Trek character Captain James T. Kirk from over the years. He watches and offers his thoughts on impressions from John Belushi, Jim Carrey, Kevin Pollak, Seth MacFarlane, Jason Alexander, Samm Levine, Bruce Campell, and Bill Nye the Science Guy. The actor also takes a look at Chris Pine's performance in J.J. Abrams’ rebooted franchise and an exaggerated version Pine did on Saturday Night Live.geektyrant.com
