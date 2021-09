A volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands sent a wall of lava 12 metres high cascading down upon a village, forcing locals to flee before their homes were engulfed.The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, the largest island in the archipelago, began spewing molten rock on Sunday and by Wednesday it had crept close enough to the village of Todoque that an evacuation was ordered.Villagers were forced to queue outside the path of the lava flow and wait to be escorted back so they could quickly grab some belongings to be saved from the destruction.In the distance, the lava...

BITCOIN ・ 22 HOURS AGO