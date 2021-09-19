Search resumes for man whose girlfriend disappeared on trip
By Associated Press
harrisondaily.com
5 days ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — More than 50 law enforcement officers on Sunday started a second day of searching in a vast wildlife area near Florida's Gulf Coast for a 23-year-old man that authorities
Late Friday, numerous media outlets reported the boyfriend of a Florida woman who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van was now missing. Brian Laundrie, 23, and 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, had been seen on police video engaged in an emotional fight in a Utah tourist town before she vanished on the way to Oregon.
A Florida woman who vanished while on a nomadic cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search while authorities labeled him Wednesday as a person of interest in her disappearance. Investigators say Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, was last in contact with...
In case you haven't heard, there's a 22-year-old woman that's missing, last heard from while on a road trip around the American West with her significant other. Last heard from on August 30, Gabrielle Petito, of New York, was last known to be in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, pushed out of Utah by heavy wildfire smoke. Petito and her boyfriend were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van, which has since been recovered in North Port, Florida, near Tampa. The van was found at the boyfriend's parents home.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police continue to search for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Florida woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, after family members reported they last saw him Sept. 14. Federal agents said Sunday that they believe human remains found near a Grand Teton National Park campsite in Wyoming are Petito’s.
As local and federal agencies search for Gabby Petito in a national park in Wyoming, law enforcement are also working to find her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who his family says has not been seen since Tuesday. The latest efforts to locate Laundrie have shifted to a Florida nature reserve, where...
(WJW) – A Florida police chief says they haven’t begun a physical search for Gabby Petito out West because they don’t know where to begin. “We’re still trying to nail down geographic areas,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a press conference Thursday. Police video from Moab, Utah,...
On Tuesday, the North Port Police Department said it would start searching for Brian Laundrie again in the Carlton Reserve. This time coming in through the Venice, Florida side. The FBI is now the lead agency in the search for Laundrie, according to our news partners at WFTS-TV in Tampa.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida says two people and the alleged shooter are dead after he opened fire on a vehicle in a Wendy's drive-thru before turning the gun on himself. Hallandale Beach police said the suspected shooter had been in a two-year relationship with one of the...
Relatives are seeking information about a Lummi Nation woman who disappeared while vacationing in Las Vegas with her fiancé and friends. Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham went missing on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. Her family tracked her attempts to contact her fiancé and friends on Facebook Messenger at 1:34 p.m., 1:37 p.m., 1:41 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. that day, according to a news release. The calls were missed each time.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are searching for a suspect, following an alleged armed robbery at a Kwik Trip on Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight, at the 7500 block of Mineral Point Rb. Police say a masked man entered the convenience store and displayed a handgun. Police...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — When the sheriff of San Luis Obispo County hailed the arrests in April of a father and son in the 25-year-old disappearance of college student Kristin Smart, he said
A suspected leader of the Cartel Del Noreste and alleged founder of the Tropa Del Infierno has been arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, authorities said. Martín Rodriguez Barbosa, also known as “El Cadete,” was the chief of security of Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, also known as “El Huevo.”. Treviño Chavez...
Middle Township Police have made a positive identification of human remains found in Middle Township on Sept. 8 as being those of Leila Bellamy, the 18-year-old teen missing since July. Leila Bellamy, 18, who, according to her Facebook page was raised in Cape May Court House, was last seen in...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania.
Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.”
The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police.
“In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” the boy’s mother recalled.
