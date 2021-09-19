CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Search resumes for man whose girlfriend disappeared on trip

By Associated Press
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — More than 50 law enforcement officers on Sunday started a second day of searching in a vast wildlife area near Florida's Gulf Coast for a 23-year-old man that authorities …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
outtherecolorado.com

Video blogger disappears during road trip with boyfriend in American West

In case you haven't heard, there's a 22-year-old woman that's missing, last heard from while on a road trip around the American West with her significant other. Last heard from on August 30, Gabrielle Petito, of New York, was last known to be in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, pushed out of Utah by heavy wildfire smoke. Petito and her boyfriend were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van, which has since been recovered in North Port, Florida, near Tampa. The van was found at the boyfriend's parents home.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
27 First News

Search for Gabby Petito: A timeline of her disappearance

(WJW) – A Florida police chief says they haven’t begun a physical search for Gabby Petito out West because they don’t know where to begin. “We’re still trying to nail down geographic areas,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a press conference Thursday. Police video from Moab, Utah,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 News

Authorities resume search for Laundrie in Florida park

On Tuesday, the North Port Police Department said it would start searching for Brian Laundrie again in the Carlton Reserve. This time coming in through the Venice, Florida side. The FBI is now the lead agency in the search for Laundrie, according to our news partners at WFTS-TV in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
fox4now.com

Man in Florida kills 2, then himself outside Wendy's drive-thru

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida says two people and the alleged shooter are dead after he opened fire on a vehicle in a Wendy's drive-thru before turning the gun on himself. Hallandale Beach police said the suspected shooter had been in a two-year relationship with one of the...
Seattle Times

Lummi Nation woman disappears during Las Vegas trip with fiancé and friends

Relatives are seeking information about a Lummi Nation woman who disappeared while vacationing in Las Vegas with her fiancé and friends. Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham went missing on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. Her family tracked her attempts to contact her fiancé and friends on Facebook Messenger at 1:34 p.m., 1:37 p.m., 1:41 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. that day, according to a news release. The calls were missed each time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Channel 3000

Madison Police searching for Kwik Trip robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are searching for a suspect, following an alleged armed robbery at a Kwik Trip on Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight, at the 7500 block of Mineral Point Rb. Police say a masked man entered the convenience store and displayed a handgun. Police...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
harrisondaily.com

Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — When the sheriff of San Luis Obispo County hailed the arrests in April of a father and son in the 25-year-old disappearance of college student Kristin Smart, he said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Cartel Del Noreste leader arrested in Nuevo Laredo

A suspected leader of the Cartel Del Noreste and alleged founder of the Tropa Del Infierno has been arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, authorities said. Martín Rodriguez Barbosa, also known as “El Cadete,” was the chief of security of Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, also known as “El Huevo.”. Treviño Chavez...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
Marietta Daily Journal

Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety

BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” the boy’s mother recalled.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy