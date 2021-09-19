CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. get into heated incident in dugout

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Padres stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were seen getting into a spat in the dugout during the team’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed Machado screaming and cursing at Tatis, saying, "It’s not about you" and "You go play baseball," after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth inning. Tatis was angry with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi and manager Jayce Tingler argued the call and was ejected from the game.

www.foxnews.com

