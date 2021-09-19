Padres' Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. get into heated incident in dugout

Machado went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Machado singled and scored in the fourth inning, doubled in the sixth, and singled, stole second and scored in the eighth. The three-hit game was Machado's first since July 30 while the theft was Machado's second of the month. The All-Star third baseman now has 12 steals on the year and could easily eclipse the 14 he had his 2018.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO