First comes love, then comes marriage, and much to the surprise of fans, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have announced their first child together is on the way. The co-host of The Real exclusively shared her maternity photos with Women’s Health and naturally, opened up about her decision to get pregnant on the season premiere of the Emmy Award-winning talk show. Mai reflected on how she said “so many defiant things” on previous seasons of The Real, including being adamant about never wanting children. In a 2014 clip, she discussed her first marriage and how initially they both agreed on not wanting children. However,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO