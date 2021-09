If you check out the video embedded at the top of this story, you'll hear 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti rip Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi for his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, going so far as to say that he would trade him for "a sack of pucks." And if you read Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel's article about unvaccinated Colts QB Carson Wentz prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, you'll see that he Doyel would "help pack his bags" out of Indy.

