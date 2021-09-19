46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman declines medical treatment after Uptown attack, Chicago police make arrest

Chicago Alderman James Cappleman (46th), left, speaks to the media after meeting with staffers of Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street in Chicago on May 14, 2019. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

Chicago’s 46th Ward Alderman was attacked Saturday night and suffered minor injuries, according to Chicago police.

A spokesman for the agency said an arrest was made in connection with the battery, which happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue, on the border of the Uptown and Sheridan Park neighborhoods.

Although police did not identify him by name, only title, the current 46th Ward Alderman is James Cappleman and his ward includes parts of Uptown and Lakeview including Montrose Beach. That alderman was “struck with a blunt object,” police said, “during a disturbance.”

“The alderman (suffered) minor injuries and refused medical attention,” according to Chicago police.

Chicago police early Sunday provided few details about the circumstances of the disturbance or the battery.

A police spokeswoman, who said the department’s media communications office had no additional information, did not answer questions about the circumstances of the attack, such as whether it happened at a public event; if the person who was arrested would have reasonably known the victim was an alderman; or if it seemed to be random and that person would not have known the victim was an alderman. The spokeswoman would not say if any attempted theft occurred before the attack.

It was not clear what the alderman was hit with or where on his body he was hit. It wasn’t known if the person arrested was a man or a woman. Charges were pending against the alleged attacker Sunday morning, the spokeswoman said.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we have no further details at this moment,” the police spokeswoman said in an email.

A call to the 46th Ward office, which is closed for the weekend, was not immediately returned.

