Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada's election

By ROB GILLIES - Associated Press
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his case to voters on the final day of campaigning before Monday's Canadian election. He's warning that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation’s battle against the pandemic. Polls indicate the race is close and Trudeau is unlikely to get the outright majority needed to govern without relying on an opposition party to remain in power. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has refused to say how many of his party’s candidates are unvaccinated and Trudeau has been reminding Canadians of that at every opportunity. Many vaccinated Canadians are becoming increasingly upset with those who refuse to get shots.

