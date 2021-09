South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer shared an updated on quarterbacks Luke Doty and Zeb Noland during ‘Carolina Calls’ on Thursday night, before the Kentucky game. “(Doty's) health is good,” Beamer said. “I’m not going to sit here and say that he feels great. I mean, he’s still a month off the injury he had and played a really physical game on Saturday night, but like I said in the media this week, what a warrior that kid is, to go into an environment – he practiced last week, but very limited in what he did in practice.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO