Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Sunday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

By KVUE Staff
 4 days ago
Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Sunday, Sept. 19.

Austin COVID-19 admissions reach Stage 4 territory

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Tuesday evening's COVID-19 dashboard update, Austin-Travis County has officially reached the territory that could downgrade the area from Stage 5 to Stage 4. Currently, the 7-day moving average of new admissions in the area is 49. The threshold to move from Stage 4 to Stage...
AUSTIN, TX
Round Rock ISD board reinstates mask mandate, approves 'mask matrix'

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to reinstate the district's mask requirement. The extension of the mask requirement had expired on Sept. 17 and was originally scheduled for discussion and potential action during a Sept. 14 meeting, but it was postponed due to "public disruptions," RRISD said.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin community reacts to selection of new police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — After a nationwide search, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon will permanently fill the shoes of Austin's next police chief. Since Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk made the announcement on Thursday, the decision has stirred up mixed reviews among people in the community. Chacon has worked in...
AUSTIN, TX
Perfect Game development nixes plans in Hutto, chooses Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Following ongoing issues with plans to build in Hutto, the developers of the new Perfect Game headquarters are now going with another nearby city – Cedar Park. According to a press release from the City of Cedar Park, Perfect Game, the "world's largest and most comprehensive"...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin has a new chief of police: Joe Chacon

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin interim police chief Joe Chacon will step into the role permanently, officials announced Wednesday, taking the helm of a department that is in the midst of reform and battling a spike in homicides and gun violence. KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that City Manager...
AUSTIN, TX
Gold medalist helping promote curling in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — When you think of Central Texas, an ice rink is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. An ice rink dedicated specifically to curling is likely even further down the list. Yet, one man wants to change that. Tyler George retired from his day job...
TEXAS STATE
Ben & Jerry's, Unilever added to Texas list of companies boycotting Israel

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that, effective immediately, Ben & Jerry's and its parent company, Unilever, have been added to the state's list of companies that boycott Israel. According to the comptroller's office, this action was made pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 808. It defines...
TEXAS STATE
Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic, study finds

AUSTIN, Texas — A study published by the CDC in September found the pandemic led to weight gain in children and adolescents. "There has been a doubling in the the rate of the body mass index increase. So the the rate that obesity is going up in pediatrics has doubled over the last year. The number of kids that are obese between the ages of two and 19 has gone from 19% of the population to 22% of the population. So we're almost at a quarter of the kids in the United States are considered clinically obese at this point," said Dr. Bradley Berg, the section chief of pediatrics for the Greater Austin region with Baylor Scott & White.
AUSTIN, TX
