Watch: Honey Lee, Kim Nam Gil, And Jin Sun Kyu Have The Best Time Reuniting In “One The Woman” Cameo

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” revealed a behind-the-scenes video of the kiss scene between Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung!. Ahn Hyo Seop and director coordinate the timing of his actions for the scene, and once the cameras start rolling, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung get into character and deliver their lines. When they lean in for the kiss, they lose their balance due to the incline of the surface they’re sitting on. Ahn Hyo Seop says, “Ah, it’s too far away,” as he falls onto the ground, and Kim Yoo Jung tells him to be careful.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO