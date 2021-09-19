Watch: Honey Lee, Kim Nam Gil, And Jin Sun Kyu Have The Best Time Reuniting In “One The Woman” Cameo
SBS’s “One the Woman” shared a behind-the-scenes look at Kim Nam Gil and Jin Sun Kyu’s special cameo appearance in Honey Lee’s new drama!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt female prosecutor named Jo Yeon Joo who gets amnesia and accidentally switches lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law named Kang Mi Na who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars as both Jo Yeon Joo and Kang Mi Na.www.soompi.com
