Patriots vs Jets live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is set to return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the place where he made big play after big play during his NFL career. He’ll be honored by the Patriots for his 12 years in a New England uniform, and finally receive a proper sendoff from the Foxboro faithful. Edelman’s final game with the Patriots was in an empty stadium, so this weekend is a gigantic deal for the retired receiver and his family. “I’m super exited for this weekend. It’s an absolute honor for the Kraft family, the Patriots organization, and Coach [Belichick] to even allow this...

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO