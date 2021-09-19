CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 50% on the first six months of your HBO Max subscription

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday you have a unique chance to save on a subscription to HBO Max. You can get the ad-free monthly subscription to HBO Max on sale for just $7.49. That's 50% off what it normally goes for, and this deal is good for the first six months. Over the course of that six months you'll pay just $45 instead of $90 and get all the same content. Heck, at this price the ad-free version is actually cheaper than the version that usually costs less because it is supplemented by ad revenue. At the end of the six months the price will revert to normal, so you'll want to decide then whether or not to continue your subscription.

