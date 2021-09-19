CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Dion Returns With Catchy R&B Tracks On 17-Track Album "Sassy"

Cover picture for the articleR&B artist Kyle Dion has been putting in the work over the past few years and thanks to a fantastic effort in 2019 called Suga, he has been able to amass a sizeable fanbase. In 2021, Dion has been teasing his third album called Sassy which features singles like "Parmesan" and even "Placebo" which comes with a feature from none other than Ja Rule. On Friday, Sassy was released to the public and it contains 17 songs that feature Dion's signature R&B style.

