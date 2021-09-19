Letter: Unproven accusations
I don't know what I did to deserve two columns from John Foster. However, I believe the second one deserves a response as well. I think Mr. Foster has tried to turn me into a Trump supporter several times. He at one point says something to the effect that I am defending scum like Putin, Trump and Assange. I really believe when you have to resort to name calling that it is a testament to your inability to frame a coherent and rational argument to your points. Mr. Foster resorts to the same name calling when he calls Trump a draft dodger and consistent liar. Whether Mr. Trump is that or not it is irrelevant to his arguments.
