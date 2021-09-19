CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Letter: Unproven accusations

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

I don’t know what I did to deserve two columns from John Foster. However, I believe the second one deserves a response as well. I think Mr. Foster has tried to turn me into a Trump supporter several times. He at one point says something to the effect that I am defending scum like Putin, Trump and Assange. I really believe when you have to resort to name calling that it is a testament to your inability to frame a coherent and rational argument to your points. Mr. Foster resorts to the same name calling when he calls Trump a draft dodger and consistent liar. Whether Mr. Trump is that or not it is irrelevant to his arguments.

Boston Herald

Letters to the editor

The Massachusetts Congressional delegation, who usually are right on the cusp of a hot button issue, are painfully remiss as to the daily actions of the resident. His actions in Afghanistan were treasonous, with lives lost needlessly and billions of dollars of state-of-the-art armaments left behind. Most of his top incompetent appointees and mouthpieces are concerned with damage control and racism than the security of the American people. When do they start to take action to remove him from office? We are watching you all, especially our two senators that have so much to say about irrelevant issues. Let’s put the American people first for a change and dump this president who is a danger and an embarrassment to our great country. It’s a shame that we will have to depend on the incapable vice president, whose sole purpose was to get him elected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Sidney Powell Claims Democrats Murdered Kelly Loeffler’s Aide To Cover Up Georgia Voter Fraud: ‘Pure Evil’

Attorney Sidney Powell, who has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in a rigged election, now says Democrats have committed murder to cover it up. Appearing last week on far-right preacher Andrew Wommack’s Gospel Truth TV, Powell alleged that a staffer to then-Senator Kelly Loeffler had been murdered. That staffer, Harrison Deal, 20, was killed in December after his vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle accident.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Politico pardoned by Trump accused of illegal campaign scam

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican political operative pardoned by President Donald Trump after his conviction in a 2012 bribery plot has been charged again with campaign-related crimes, this time involving a 2016 illegal campaign contribution scheme and a Russian national. Jesse Benton, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky, was accused in an...
POTUS
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aviation Week

USAF Secretary Warns Of Revived 60-Year-Old Chinese Nuclear Weapon

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s top prosecutor sues to block subpoenas issued as part of Senate GOP election investigation

In an 85-page suit, Attorney General Josh Shapiro argues that the subpoenas issued as part of the election investigation threaten Pennsylvanians’ rights to “free and fair elections and to the protection of their personal information.” The post Pa.’s top prosecutor sues to block subpoenas issued as part of Senate GOP election investigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
