AUO's 85-inch 240Hz 4K TV Is The Ultimate PC Or Console Gaming Centerpiece
Well, it was bound to happen, folks. I just finished upgrading my home theater setup, the crown jewel being an 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED television that gets brighter than the sun (almost, anyway) and is brimming with newfangled technologies. So of course a company—AU Optronics (AUO), in this instance—would be quick to announce an even better (potentially) 85-inch model. You're welcome, enthusiasts, I took one for the team.hothardware.com
Comments / 0