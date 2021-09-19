Manteca Millennial Society

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ask anyone in the market: Buying a new home in the Twin Cities right now isn’t easy. In 1998, Rodolfo Trujillo emigrated from Mexico with $200 and a dream. He got his real estate license, and the adventure began. “When I started it was the beginning of the first boom, and then we went to the crash in 2008,” Trujillo said. But these days, his west metro-based company is exploding, selling house after house after house, at a speed that’s a bit uncomfortable. “We’re busy and it’s great, but we’re too busy in a way that now I need to...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO