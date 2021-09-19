Manteca Millennial Society
Manteca Millennial Society is a brand new advisory of nine Millennial residents established in 2020 in the city of Manteca. (They identify Millennials as those persons born between 1980 and 2000). There are not many advisories and currently we are one of only a few in the state! Their goal is to help provide an open channel of communication between the residents of Manteca, local government officials, professionals and influencers in support of policies and projects to attract and retain Millennial residents.gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0