If you're lucky, at some point in your life, you will look into our crush's eyes and wonder: What are we? Then, despite the dreaminess you usually feel when gazing into their eyes, you might be filled with dread instead, at the looming conversation you'll have to have to answer that very question. It's certainly not an enviable position, but it happens, and it's going to be okay. Sometimes your relationships progress before your labels for them do, and you need to pause so you can define them. If you're realizing that it's time for you to DTR, or Define the Relationship, here's what you need to know.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO