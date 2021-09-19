CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The really great running backs aren't coming here, but they haven't been

By hoodeyo Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Early Groh. Smoke actually, but he was best as a pass catcher. The in-state stars are going to Ohio St., Clemson, ND, etc. It's probably smart to punt on that, become a top destination for dual threats and WRs, and pick up merely decent RBs that can be versatile imo as the way to get more athletes on the field and have enough fire power on offense. Totally agree on defense, have to improve dramatically. We have some decently regard talent now in the younger classes, the defense is fairly 'old', but good young guys should be able to break through early in the secondary.

Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
USA Today

Bruce Arians doesn't care much for throwing passes to running backs

For much of his 20-year career with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady loved using his running backs in the passing game, turning third-down backs into significant members of his aerial attack. In Tampa Bay, it sounds like his head coach would prefer otherwise. After a Week 1 win that...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texas A&M isn't happy with its run defense. Here's why.

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M had just won by 31 points in its season opener and its overmatched opponent, Kent State, had only reached the end zone once, and that was with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter last Saturday. A&M safety Leon O’Neal was livid following the Aggies’ 41-10 victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

For Dak, A Reminder That Great Isn't Enough

TAMPA, Fla. – Dak Prescott loved his star receiver's mentality, but he decided to push it to another level. Having walked in on a wide receiver's meeting this summer, Prescott heard Amari Cooper telling his group that they were good, but they needed to be great. Never one to settle,...
NFL
sportswar.com

The TNF and SNF games have been great!

Well 2/4 so far. That Thursday game may have been close but it was horrible -- xxWahooWAxx 09/20/2021 02:01AM. I agree. And yet, something seems... Missing. Not sure what it is or why.. -- EAPo 09/19/2021 11:59PM. We are basically playing preseason game right now in NFL. -- HTrain90 09/20/2021...
NFL

