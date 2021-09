Offenses, but I agree a lot of what we're seeing is on the coaches. It looked like UVA didn't blitz or bring any pressure until UNC's last few drives of the first half. When they got pressure it was a little harder for Howell. More of the same second half. if you're worried about the blitz/pressure making it too easy for Howell I'm not sure how much easier it could have been for him. We need to attack on D, not sit back and be passive. Coaches need to make changes to play calls and attitude IMO.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO