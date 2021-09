Will Geir.. I am sure sure our coaches have seen that he is only comfortable in the pocket when throwing… as long as we keep good pressure up the middle on him that will dramatically effect his throws … he has a strong arm and throws to the perimeter represent his biggest threat to us …. I see him taking 95 percent of the snaps .. this Greene kid only fir a few plays to throw us off balance … just imho.

8 DAYS AGO