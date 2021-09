It goes without saying that there were some negatives on defense for West Virginia in last week's season-opening loss to Maryland. Taulia Tagovailoa surpassed 300 yards, a number the Mountaineers, who were No. 1 in pass defense in 2020, hadn't allowed since 2019. They didn't force a turnover. They didn't put enough pressure on Tagovailoa. They gave up more points than they did in eight of 10 games last year, and 17 of those points came in the first quarter.

