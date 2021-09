The Main Event: No. 10 Matoaca at No. 3 Thomas Dale. About Matoaca: Jay Parker’s Warriors have started as hot as anyone in the 804, outscoring Glen Allen (0-2), Clover Hill (0-3) and Hanover (2-1) by a combined 102-24 margin. Back Quentin Johnson is the focal point of the offense; he ran for more than 400 yards in five spring games and put up 197 yards with three scores in the season-opener against the Jaguars. Cameron Johnson is another weapon out of the backfield, he had two scores in Matoaca’s last game two weeks ago against Hanover when the Warriors totaled 271 yards on the ground. That Johnson & Johnson-led ground game is the calling card for a Warriors outfit that’s also been sound defensively.

HANOVER, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO