Our poor offensive thus far in 2021 may be a blessing in disguise. Surely our players AND coaches feel as if the Tigers have something to prove with all the criticism and poor reviews by the fans AND media. What better way to get this season turned around could there be? Night road game in Raleigh against a team who would rather beat Clemson than anything else. I know that they are excited at the opportunity to finally beat the Clemson Tigers. They (and others) think we are down for the count. The Clemson Tigers that we ALL so dearly love likely will help some folks see the realty of the orange machine !

CLEMSON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO