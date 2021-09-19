Tiki Barber is not walking in the door. Neither is Thomas Jones or ...

Frank Quayle. The current offensive scheme is not power run. There aren't a whole lot of teams that are set up for power run as opposed to RPO nowadays. Our power run offenses under GW usually faced 7 or 8 in the box, but we still tried to run between the guard and the tackle. RPO drives me nuts; we seem to have problems with it on both sides of the ball. Same with bubble screens. RPO is the "in" offense right now, just like the wishbone was in the late 60s/early 70s. Hopefully I'll still be alive when football moves on to something else.