So if teams come out in the same defensive structure as GT

 4 days ago

Going forward there's just nothing we can do about it??? Is that what I'm to take away from those comments?. Re: So if teams come out in the same defensive structure as GT. If Tony would have kept feeding Shipley and Pace the fb every down, the GT defense wouldn't have been able to keep up with the drop 8 coverage bc those 3 left to produce pressure would have been gassed. But like Tony has always done, when something is working, he won't stay with it until our opponents stop us, Tony stops us, just like against GT, Shipley disappeared for a quarter.

Centennial defense, special teams grind out 13-12 win over Millennium

PEORIA — It was far from a work of art but the Centennial Coyotes’ special teams were just special enough to preserve a nailbiting 13-12 victory over the Millennium Tigers in a Freedom matchup on Friday night at Coyotes Field. “Give Millennium a lot of credit — they played hard,”...
Smaller team, but outlook the same

TEWKSBURY – Last year during the weird COVID-19 season where basically the members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team ran against themselves through virtual meets, head coach Fran Cusick still saw a strong overall season, including his team finishing with a 5-2 record. This fall things are...
Changes coming to Buckeye defense

COLUMBUS — By all accounts, Ohio State’s defensive performance against Oregon on Saturday was a debacle seldom seen in the long and storied history of Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes routinely looked out of sorts, not unlike their performance in the season-opener at Minnesota, and were gashed for 505 yards of total offense by the Ducks en route to their first regular-season loss since 2018.
GT is not a good football team

Problem is on the offensive side of the ball. Everyone sees it. That Clemson isn't either. Not a mystery here..... These boys are either not ready, too focused on other things, or my personal favorite - pitiful play calling. Defense is getting sucked into easy fakes. Just bad.
Special Teams and Defense Come Up Big in Pirate Victory

The Pirates' special teams and defense came up big Saturday in the VC football team's 58-37 victory at El Camino College in Torrance. Chris Atkins opened the game with a 96-yard kickoff return to paydirt, and Donyal Dixon and Chris Lyons each scored defensive touchdowns via interception and fumble recovery, respectively as No. 3-ranked Ventura moved to 3-0 on the young season.
Why is Elliot so comfortable telling us the GT outschemed us

Re: Why is Elliot so comfortable telling us the GT outschemed us. It’s even worse than that. TL would make anyone seem brilliant play calling wise. So Elliot got so cocky and believes his own sales pitch so fully, that he isn’t doing his job very well…can’t DJ throw with any touch? You’ve been coaching him for 2 years?
Eagles offense hangs team out to dry as defense falls apart late vs. 49ers

The Eagles offense left a lot on the field in Sunday afternoon's disappointing 17-11 loss to the 49ers, their first loss of the Nick Sirianni era. Whether it was missed open receivers by Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor stepping just of bounds before touching the ball on a would-be touchdown pass from Hurts, or Sirianni completely wasting a 91-yard bomb to Quez Watkins by making some... questionable... play calls inside the 10 yard-line, the Eagles really hung their defense out to dry.
Evanson: When did taunting become so important to the game?

The NFL is cracking-down on taunting, and fans, analysts and players think it's ruining the product. But not this guy.The sky may in fact be falling. Why, you might ask? Because the NFL is enforcing a rule it clearly stated before the season that it would be enforcing, and of course, people don't like it. I get it, taunting — or lack thereof — like speeding, smoking pot back in the day or counting all your strokes in golf, is one of those things that people feel is more of an inconvenience than a law. Sure, there are well-defined rules...
Two of the state’s best golfers are on the same team

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - You’ve heard of Allison Cui, pronounced “Shway,” the golfer from Okemos with two state titles. And one year left to play. But the Okemos golf team has added another young talent. It’s not very often that a school can feature the best golfer in the state....
TLU’s youngest fans come out to cheer on soccer team

(Seguin — The Texas Lutheran University Men’s Soccer Team gave local elementary school students and their families plenty to cheer about this Sunday. The team lit up its brand-new scoreboard Sunday with a 9-0 victory over McMurry University. Cheering them on from the sidelines were students from Rodriguez Elementary School. The neighbors on the city’s west side met up again this fall on the TLU Gustafson Field for the annual Game for A Cause.
CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Monsignor Pace Defensive Lineman Shemar Stewart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shemar Stewart, a defensive lineman out of Monsignor Pace, is this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee. He’s a top 10 high school prospect in the country, and might just be the highest-rated recruit CBS4 has ever interviewed for the trophy. Stewart is every high school QBs nightmare. He’s already got NFL size and strength, deadlifting well over 600 pounds – a Monsignor Pace record. “What makes me a good football player is understanding plays, doing my assignment to the best of my ability and understanding what the offense is trying to,” he said. Brute strength is just one aspect of...
Teurlings defense anchors explosive team

High School Football this week features a pretty exciting game between two undefeated team. Teurlings Catholic hosts Notre Dame on Friday night in a matchup of two 3-and-oh teams. The Rebels have played exceptionally well in their first three games, but it’s the defense that has impressed coach Dane Charpentier.
Strange but true: Oilers coach leaves, then returns to coach same team

HOUSTON — No bridges burned here. A winner is welcomed back with open arms in this strange but true Houston sports story. It’s an old saying: There’s two kinds of coaches – those who’ve been fired, and those who will be fired. But there’s also a third type, and it's extremely rare: Those who leave then return to coach the same team.
At least we got the one onside kick that will work

Against us this year out of the way. Still surprised Ajou didn't jump up and pull that one out of the air. He is supposed to have hops. Tells me still alot of football left for him to learn. He basically just swatted at it and GT player catches. Can't wait to see Ajou continue to develop. Hope none of these other ACC sunzabeeches think they can rely on an onside kick to work against us. You get one, that's it!
