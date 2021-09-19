CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cowboys to Move Rookie LB Micah Parsons to DE

By Matthew Lenix
insidethestar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys dealt with a massive load of injuries in 2020. Earlier this week, Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence broke a bone in his foot and will be out 6-8 weeks. That’s a devastating blow, but the Cowboys took another hit to their pass rush, just not due to injury.

On3.com

Crazy Micah Parsons stat from Cowboys win vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys first-round selection Micah Parsons played defensive end for the first time since high school against the Los Angeles Chargers. Drafted as a linebacker out of Penn State, he moved positions due to a litany of injuries suffered by the Cowboys defensive line. After playing a fantastic game, Parsons...
NFL
On3.com

Micah Parsons addresses defensive switch following Cowboys win

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 draft to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL. A few games in, he’s been as advertised. He’s looked incredible at linebacker, but just two games in the Cowboys decided to...
NFL
York Dispatch Online

Versatile Micah Parsons makes immediate impact in new role for Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The role for versatile rookie Micah Parsons in the Dallas defense just got a little more intriguing after the linebacker essentially replaced injured star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence in a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers cost themselves two touchdowns with penalties, there...
NFL
Ian Rapoport
Tarell Basham
Person
Micah Parsons
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Micah Parsons and a revamped defense ready to prove their critics wrong

Chess anyone? Dallas Cowboys ready to unleash LB Micah Parsons on the NFL. Check mate - Clarence E. Hill Jr, Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Cowboys might not have entered the 2021 NFL Draft with Micah Parsons as their intended target but the linebacker has been everything they thought and more early on as the team prepares for its season-opener.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons looked like a veteran in his NFL debut

The Cowboys created some raised eyebrows when they selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft — not because there was any question about Parsons’ talent, but because the team was already pretty stacked at linebacker with Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, and free-agent acquisition Keanu Neal, who had played with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta, and can fill a hybrid safety/’backer role. But to categorize Parsons as just a linebacker is to misunderstand his potential effect on a defense, and as the Cowboys also took LSU’s Jabril Cox in the fourth round, it became clear that they wanted more speed at the position, and Parsons has speed for days, as well as the athleticism to become a staple performer in any defense.
NFL
insidethestar.com

Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong Ready to Step Up at DE

The Dallas Cowboys suffered major hits to their pass rush this week. On Monday, Randy Gregory was added to the Reserve/COVID list and was officially ruled out on Saturday after failing to produce two negative tests. Wednesday was an even bigger blow as the team’s best pass rusher and run defender, DeMarcus Lawrence, broke a bone in his foot and will miss the next six to eight weeks.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Football
Sports
CBS Sports

DeMarcus Lawrence injury: Cowboys plan to replace All-Pro will include Micah Parsons, mix of promising youth

It's been a brutal past several days for the Dallas Cowboys following the regular season opener. Their loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't, in and of itself, the end of the world -- given how lights out two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott played in his return to football and how scathingly close that put them to shocking the world in Week 1. But since that contest, they've gotten round after round of bad news, and the latest is a doozy that centers on All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Micah Parsons Has Made An Immediate Impact

How ‘bout them… Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers with a sense of urgency. Following an opening week loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas had plenty of unanswered questions to address on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas accumulated...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Micah Parsons Shines As Pass Rush Replacement

LOS ANGELES – However tough it might have been to lose the best pass rusher on his defense, Dan Quinn had a heck of a backup plan. It probably doesn't hurt that said backup plan, Micah Parsons, does not lack for confidence. "After practice, Coach Q came up to me...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys LISTEN: Micah Parsons Position, Amari Cooper Injury, Randy Gregory Off COVID

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt several blows to the defensive line heading into this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's best pass rusher, broke his foot during practice, and the team played without Randy Gregory as well. This opened the door for rookie Micah Parsons...
NFL
dmagazine.com

An Open Letter to Micah Parsons

I’m sorry, Micah Parsons. Sorry I thought the Cowboys should have drafted someone else, a cornerback or even an offensive lineman. I should have known better. But I overreacted because I’m old enough to remember all the defensive players the Cowboys picked who hardly justified getting selected in the first round.
NFL
audacy.com

How Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs can help Cowboys beat Chargers

Let me draw you the blueprint on how I think Dan Quinn and the Cowboys defense can attack the LA Chargers offense this week. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are the key. Plus how the Cowboys offense with Terence Steele at RT stacks up against Joey Bosa and the Chargers defense, and how you win that matchup too.
NFL

