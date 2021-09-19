How to watch Panthers vs. Saints: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Last Season Records: Carolina 5-11; New Orleans 12-4 The New Orleans Saints are 9-2 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Saints and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans won both of their matches against the Panthers last season (27-24 and 33-7) and is aiming for the same result this time around.