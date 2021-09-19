CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How to watch Panthers vs. Saints: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Season Records: Carolina 5-11; New Orleans 12-4 The New Orleans Saints are 9-2 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Saints and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans won both of their matches against the Panthers last season (27-24 and 33-7) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday#Tv Streaming#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Bank Of America Stadium#The Green Bay Packers#Td#Wr#Rb#Fox#Cbs Sports App Ticket#Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Panthers vs. Texans final score, highlights from NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game

Sam Darnold led the Panthers to defeat the Texans and start 3-0 for the first time since 2015. Darnold completed 23 of 34 passes for 304 yards and totaled two rushing touchdowns to help the Panthers take down the Texans 24-9. He connected with wide reciever D.J. Moore eight times for 126 yards, and consistently drove the ball down the field with a strong passing game. The Texans defense attempted to stop the Panthers' offensive momentum, but couldn't effectively shut down the dynamic duo.
NFL
The Independent

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 on Thursday night despite losing Christian McCaffrey to an injury early in the second quarter.The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl.Carolina's top-ranked defense put the squeeze on Houston rookie Davis Mills in his first career start, sacking him four times and holding him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy