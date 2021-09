The New York Jets lost the opener to the Carolina Panthers 19 to 14. It was a tale of two halves for the Jets as they couldn’t get out of their own way in the first half but looked much better in the second half. Zach Wilson showed heart, he was under constant pressure all day. After starting 2 for 10 he went on to complete 66% and finished 18 of 27. Denzel Mims was on the sideline all game but had a huge play late. Corey Davis had a big game and showed that he is a number one wide receiver.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO