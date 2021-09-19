CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers among teams interested in Richard Sherman after July arrest

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are reportedly one of multiple NFL teams to show interest in Richard Sherman, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who is facing several charges stemming from a July arrest. NFL.com reported Sunday that Tampa Bay has “touched base” with the 33-year-old Sherman, after their starting cornerback...

nypost.com

