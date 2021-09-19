Bristol Riverside Theatre presents "Murder for Two"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Canadian quartet Tokyo Police Club will head out of their twice delayed Champ 10 tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed and beloved sophomore album, which they will perform in full each night. Champ was issued for the first time on vinyl, along with an expanded digital version this past March - distributed via Mom + Pop (U.S./Mex./Aus.), Dine Alone (Can.) and Memphis Industries (UK/EU). The tour kicks off October 25 in Detroit and includes shows in Philadelphia and New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO