New Jersey Stage

Bristol Riverside Theatre presents "Murder for Two"

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 5 days ago
(BRISTOL, PA) -- Bristol Riverside Theatre kicks off its 35th Anniversary Season with the hilarious two-person musical murder myster Murder for Two, written by Joe Kinosian (Book and Music) and Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics). This side-splitting, madcap, quick-change musical is directed by J. Scott Lapp, and features the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! The show runs September 21 to October 10, 2021, with opening night announced for Thursday, September 23rd at 7:30pm. Bristol is located just a few miles from the New Jersey border.

