Bristol Riverside Theatre presents "Murder for Two"
(BRISTOL, PA) -- Bristol Riverside Theatre kicks off its 35th Anniversary Season with the hilarious two-person musical murder myster Murder for Two, written by Joe Kinosian (Book and Music) and Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics). This side-splitting, madcap, quick-change musical is directed by J. Scott Lapp, and features the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! The show runs September 21 to October 10, 2021, with opening night announced for Thursday, September 23rd at 7:30pm. Bristol is located just a few miles from the New Jersey border.www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0