Ocean County Library Talks With YA Writer Greg Neri On October 7th
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Award-winning author Greg Neri, whose Ghetto Cowboy is now a film starring Idris Elba, will discuss his literature and life during the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual series on Thursday, October 7 at 6:00pm. The series aims to show how real issues, vivid writing, diverse characters and imaginative concepts are broadening the appeal of writers in the Young Adult genre.www.newjerseystage.com
