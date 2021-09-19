CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Library Talks With YA Writer Greg Neri On October 7th

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Award-winning author Greg Neri, whose Ghetto Cowboy is now a film starring Idris Elba, will discuss his literature and life during the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual series on Thursday, October 7 at 6:00pm. The series aims to show how real issues, vivid writing, diverse characters and imaginative concepts are broadening the appeal of writers in the Young Adult genre.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

RVCC to Present Exhibition Featuring Work by 3 NJ Artists

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Landscapes, an exhibition showcasing the work of New Jersey artists Katrina Bello, Jason Bereswill, and Sean Mount, September 27-October 22, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus. The show is being curated by RVCC Associate Professor and Art Gallery Director Darren McManus.
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Peking Acrobats on March 12th

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the Peking Acrobats on Saturday, March 12, 2022 with performances at 3:00pm & 7:00pm. A breathtaking spectacle 3,000 years in the making! The time-honored art form of Chinese acrobatics combines with traditional music and high-tech special effects for a jaw-dropping carnival of fun.
New Jersey Stage

Julie Murphy Marks Adult Novel Debut With Ocean County Library Virtual Appearance on September 30th

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Celebrating the success of her first adult-oriented novel, If The Shoe Fits, Julie Murphy will take part in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual discussion series on Thursday, September 30 at 6:00pm.The series aims to show how real issues, vivid writing, diverse characters and imaginative concepts broaden the appeal of writers primarily known in the Young Adult genre.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Entertainment
Toms River, NJ
Entertainment
Toms River, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company Presents CeCe Teneal's Tribute To Aretha Franklin

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2021-22 Curtain Up! Gala performance, CeCe Teneal: Portrait of a Queen, a tribute to Aretha Franklin will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 8:00pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. This concert tribute is performed with interpretation by award-winning songstress CeCe Teneal. All of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits from her 50+ years in the music industry will be performed, including Chain of Fools, Natural Woman, Think, Bridge Over Troubled Water, and Respect.
New Jersey Stage

Top 10 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage For Week of September 12-18

Here's a look at the top 10 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage during the week of September 12-18, 2021. Each week, we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's Top 10 was dominated by Essex County with four articles, but also includes articles involving 3 additional counties in New Jersey (Cape May, Essex, Hudson, Passaic) plus New York City.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Trumpeter Mark Morganelli Featured in September Virtual Jazz Social

Mark Morganelli’s love of Brazilian music began some 40 years ago aboard a boat with his then girlfriend, hearing its infectious rhythms drifting over the water from a nearby shore. And when that rowboat ride on Central Park Lake was over, Morganelli followed his ears to the sound of a nearby samba band being conducted by Guilherme Franco and Marcio Sapel, Pe-De-Boi.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Bristol Riverside Theatre presents "Murder for Two"

(BRISTOL, PA) -- Bristol Riverside Theatre kicks off its 35th Anniversary Season with the hilarious two-person musical murder myster Murder for Two, written by Joe Kinosian (Book and Music) and Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics). This side-splitting, madcap, quick-change musical is directed by J. Scott Lapp, and features the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! The show runs September 21 to October 10, 2021, with opening night announced for Thursday, September 23rd at 7:30pm. Bristol is located just a few miles from the New Jersey border.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Picasso
New Jersey Stage

Fake Chapter Records Celebrates Milestone with "The First 25 Years"

(MAYWOOD, NJ) -- When he started Fake Chapter Records in his college dorm in NJ, Gilligan never imagined his label would be old enough to rent a car. On November 11th, 25 years to the day of the first cassette, Fake Chapter will release a retrospective comp, The First 25 Years in celebration of his diverse catalog of indie rock, power pop, punk, acoustic and more.
MAYWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2021 Into Schrodinger's Box Video Q+A

Filmed during the initial hysteria and the unprecedented early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Into Schrodinger’s Box is a daring Indie psychological thriller unlike anything before it. Here below is my video Q+A with Into Schrodinger's Box Directors Nasim Naghavi and Amir Ganjavie. Into Schrodinger’s Box screens at the Fall...
New Jersey Stage

The Arts Council of Princeton Welcomes Area Artists to Share Work in “Princeton Pecha”

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Arts Council of Princeton presents Princeton Pecha, bringing local artists together to share their work in a virtual program inspired by PechaKucha, a lively, upbeat format created in Japan that is designed for more show and less talk. Featured artists during this program include Kouki Mojadidi, Simon Lee, Eve Sussman, David Ellis, Joel Beck, and Eva Mantell. The program takes place on Wednesday, September 22 from 8:00pm-9:15pm.
New Jersey Stage

PODCAST: Growing Stage Young Playwrights Competition 2021

On Saturday, September 18, four young playwrights will present four new plays at The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, in Netcong. They are the finalists in The Growing Stage’s first Playwriting Festival for Young Writers: Violet Baker, Maya Abraham, Maxine Ting, and Alethea Shirilan-Howlett. We spoke with...
NETCONG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Ghetto Cowboy
New Jersey Stage

NJ Rep presents "What Doesn't Kill You"

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) presents What Doesn't Kill You by James Hindman from October 28 through November 21, 2021. The play is about one man's awakening after a near-death experience. The story involves a heart attack, an obsession with Cher and, oh yeah, a trip to a concentration camp. So yes, It's a comedy!
New Jersey Stage

Reeves-Reed Arboretum Presents Cyrille Aimée On October 17th

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Don’t miss Grammy nominated artist Cyrille Aimée with long-time collaborator, guitarist Michaël Valeanu, for an intimate evening of live jazz at Reeves-Reed Arboretum on Sunday, October 17 at 7:30pm. This special performance will feature their latest album, “I’ll Be Seeing You.”. With a captivating gift of storytelling,...
New Jersey Stage

Eagle Theatre Presents Comedian Emma Willmann On October 9th

(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- Eagle Theatre presents a night of stand-up comedy with Emma Willmann on Saturday, October 9 at 8:00pm. Emma is one of New York City’s top comedians, and perhaps one of the only dyslexic-gender-wiggly-comics-with-ADHD from Blue Hill, Maine. In the third grade, Mrs. Weller would bribe Emma with the chance to tell a story at the end of every class if Emma promised to stop talking to the other classmates.
New Jersey Stage

Ember Announces 2021-2022 Concert Series: “Can We Talk?”

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Ember Choral Arts, formerly known as Schola Cantorum on Hudson, founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, announces their 2021-2022 concert series entitled “Can We Talk?” Ember’s programming revolves around its mission to extend the role of music beyond that of its own intrinsic value, leveraging it to bring visibility and expansive thinking to issues of human significance. In this age of extreme ideological polarization, Ember will seek to highlight core human values upon which some agreement can be found, even within the volatile contexts of gun violence; diversity; and human-generated impact on health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Stage

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) Presents Inaugural Immigration Arts Summit

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present the first Immigration Arts Summit on Sunday, October 3 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Avenue). The in-person event marks the official opening of JCTC's 3rd annual Voices International Theatre Festival. The Summit centers on a multi-disciplinary performance – mixing dance, film, and poetry – presented by immigrant artists from Guinea, Mozambique, Mexico, Jamaica, Columbia, the U.S., and Italy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company's 2021 Fringe Festival Opens October 14 with "Nine Day Wonder"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival returns this fall with Nine Day Wonder with performances October 14-17 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center in Hackettstown. Nine Day Wonder is a comedy by and starring Stephen Temperley that takes place both in the past and present. When Will, a contemporary man, is faced with a moment of ultimate crisis, to distance himself from reality he splits in two, becoming Will Kemp, Shakespeare’s famous fool.
New Jersey Stage

Endea Owens and The Cookout headline Rocc Fest III on October 9th

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Roseville Outreach Community Corporation presents Rocc Fest III on Saturday, October 9th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Roseville Presbyterian Church in Newark as part of the Newark Arts Festival. The event will feature the jazz group, Endea Owens and the Cookout, with a private a youth musicians’ workshop, and “spoken word” youth performances, all hosted by guest emcee, spoken word artist Gemineye. Tickets are available for in person or virtual admission.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

297
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy