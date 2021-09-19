Ocean County Library Talks With YA Writer Greg Neri On October 7th

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Ember Choral Arts, formerly known as Schola Cantorum on Hudson, founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, announces their 2021-2022 concert series entitled “Can We Talk?” Ember’s programming revolves around its mission to extend the role of music beyond that of its own intrinsic value, leveraging it to bring visibility and expansive thinking to issues of human significance. In this age of extreme ideological polarization, Ember will seek to highlight core human values upon which some agreement can be found, even within the volatile contexts of gun violence; diversity; and human-generated impact on health.

