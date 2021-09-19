CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Is the Descendant of ‘Gold Rush Pioneers’

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnEOY_0c0t0RTd00

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill took to social media this weekend to share a bit on his family’s history.

On “Yellowstone,” Merrill plays the young and curious cowboy-in-training Tate Dutton, the grandson of family patriarch John Dutton. Through three seasons, we have seen Tate continue to grow into his future role on the Dutton Ranch. He is likely to inherit Yellowstone Ranch in the future and his training is already underway. We have also seen Brecken Merrill grow up before our very eyes as he is now entering his teenage years. He is likely to take on an even bigger role on “Yellowstone” as the show now enters into its fourth season.

Merrill is often active on social media, using it as a medium to connect with fans of his hit television series. On Sunday, he shared an adorable photo of his younger self with his blonde locks and bright eyes lighting up the screen. He notes that his life and Tate Dutton’s life are similar in that they both have a long legacy of owning land in the family.

“A snapshot of me standing on land that was in my family for 6 generations,” he says in the post’s caption space. “I am descended from gold rush pioneers. Many of the roads in and around Sonora, CA are named for my family members.”

The “Yellowstone” star certainly has an interesting family history dating back to the California gold rush era. The California gold rush began in the mid-1800s when gold was discovered to be plentiful in areas of the state.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Respond to Brecken Merrill Post

As they usually do, the Brecken Merrill social media post saw quite a bit of attention from “Yellowstone” fans. Many fans say they are very much looking forward to seeing him in the upcoming new season.

“That is so cool,” a social media user writes in the comments. “Legacy is everything. We are very excited for season four!”

“You are such a wonderful young man,” another “Yellowstone” fan writes. “That picture of you is precious.”

We are now under two months to go until our favorite show is upon us once more. The fourth and latest season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on Sunday, November 7. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series are growing more and more excited by the day.

What will the new season have in store for Brecken Merrill and Tate Dutton is the question on the minds of many fans. The events of the third season finale are likely to deeply affect him. Will we see Tate come of age and seek revenge on the entity that attacked his family? It would be a surprise to no one if he did.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Wishes On-Screen Mom Kelsey Asbille ‘Happy Birthday’ With Heartwarming Behind Scenes Pics

Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on “Yellowstone,” is wishing his on-screen mother, actress Kelsey Asbille, a very happy birthday. On “Yellowstone,” Kelsey Asbille plays Monica Dutton, wife to Kayce Dutton and mother to Merrill’s Tate Dutton. Asbille is turning 30-years-old old today, which seems a little young to have a teenage son. Nevertheless, the actress lights up the screen every time she pops up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Shares Rare Photo With Former Co-Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Zachery Ty Bryan is throwing it back to his Home Improvement days with on-screen little brother Jonathan Taylor Thomas. The former child star, 39, celebrated Throwback Thursday in a recent post on Instagram by sharing shots with his former co-star on the popular sitcom, now also 39. Smiling for one shot in some seriously '90s outfits and chowing down in another, it was a straight dose of nostalgia for Bryan's followers.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘1883’: Billy Bob Thornton to Guest Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

There’s a new marshal in town in the Yellowstone prequel. Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) will guest star in Taylor Sheridan’s new series 1883 on Paramount+. He’ll be playing Marshal Jim Courtright. 1883 stars Sam Elliott as tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy Shea Brennan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Television Series#Gold Rush#Descendant#The Dutton Ranch#Yellowstone Ranch#Brecken Merrill Post#Paramount Network
centralrecorder.com

The Tragic Story Of Jesse Goins From Gold Rush

The cast and crew of “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine” suffered the devastating loss of one of their own when star Jesse Goins died on-set last summer. TMZ reported an incident took place in Colorado on August 18, 2020, in which Goins was found unconscious. A medic administered CPR on-site, but when EMTs rushed the television personality — who was best known for separating and cleaning the mined gold — to the hospital, Jesse was pronounced dead at 60 years old.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Dynasty star Michael Nader dies

'Dynasty' star Michael Nader, who played Dex Dexter, the husband of Dame Joan Collins' Alexis Carrington, has died of cancer aged 76. 'Dynasty' star Michael Nader has died aged 76. The late actor was best known for his role as Dex Dexter - the husband of Dame Joan Collins' Alexis...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Season 4 Trailer Shows Dutton Rancher Hanging – But Who Is It?

Every. Body. Pays. One Yellowstone rancher has met an unfortunate fate by hanging in the Season 4 trailer. Could it be a fan-favorite?. The gripping Yellowstone Season 4 trailer is here, and it’s holding a whole lot of secrets to unfurl. One shocking scene, in particular, shows a ranch hand hanging from a Dutton paddock. There’s no life in their limbs, either, so perhaps we should be using the past tense: hanged.
TV SERIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

NCIS fans were thrilled recently when it was confirmed that the hugely popular CBS series will be returning for a 19th season. While viewers can now rest easy knowing that Mark Harmon is staying put as the inimitable Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it did seem for a moment that the show was setting the scene for his exit.
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Make the Case for One Former Relationship To Rekindle

Alright, this one goes out to all of you Blue Bloods fans out there — do you want to see Jamie Reagan get back with his ex-fiancee Sydney Davenport?. If you are a newer fan of the CBS police drama, then you may not know that Jamie Reagan was actually engaged once before he married Eddie Janko. That’s right — Will Estes’ character in Blue Bloods was engaged to a woman named Sydney Davenport. However, the two split up after their relationship went south.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Might Soon Become Parents, Fans Speculate

Shailene Woodley sparked pregnancy rumors after randomly posting a photo of baby feet on Instagram. The “Big Little Lies” star shared the black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story without any caption, causing fans to think it was meant to hint at something. As the mysterious photo spread like wildfire on...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy