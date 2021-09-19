‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Is the Descendant of ‘Gold Rush Pioneers’

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill took to social media this weekend to share a bit on his family’s history.

On “Yellowstone,” Merrill plays the young and curious cowboy-in-training Tate Dutton, the grandson of family patriarch John Dutton. Through three seasons, we have seen Tate continue to grow into his future role on the Dutton Ranch. He is likely to inherit Yellowstone Ranch in the future and his training is already underway. We have also seen Brecken Merrill grow up before our very eyes as he is now entering his teenage years. He is likely to take on an even bigger role on “Yellowstone” as the show now enters into its fourth season.

Merrill is often active on social media, using it as a medium to connect with fans of his hit television series. On Sunday, he shared an adorable photo of his younger self with his blonde locks and bright eyes lighting up the screen. He notes that his life and Tate Dutton’s life are similar in that they both have a long legacy of owning land in the family.

“A snapshot of me standing on land that was in my family for 6 generations,” he says in the post’s caption space. “I am descended from gold rush pioneers. Many of the roads in and around Sonora, CA are named for my family members.”

The “Yellowstone” star certainly has an interesting family history dating back to the California gold rush era. The California gold rush began in the mid-1800s when gold was discovered to be plentiful in areas of the state.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Respond to Brecken Merrill Post

As they usually do, the Brecken Merrill social media post saw quite a bit of attention from “Yellowstone” fans. Many fans say they are very much looking forward to seeing him in the upcoming new season.

“That is so cool,” a social media user writes in the comments. “Legacy is everything. We are very excited for season four!”

“You are such a wonderful young man,” another “Yellowstone” fan writes. “That picture of you is precious.”

We are now under two months to go until our favorite show is upon us once more. The fourth and latest season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on Sunday, November 7. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series are growing more and more excited by the day.

What will the new season have in store for Brecken Merrill and Tate Dutton is the question on the minds of many fans. The events of the third season finale are likely to deeply affect him. Will we see Tate come of age and seek revenge on the entity that attacked his family? It would be a surprise to no one if he did.