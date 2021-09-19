CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs. Chelsea result: Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger score in London derby win

By Simon Borg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea marches on. The defending European champions registered their latest shutout win, this time on the road in a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, 3-0. Chelsea joins Liverpool and Manchester United atop the Premier League table on 13 points, but the Blues are first on a tiebreaker. Next up for Chelsea is Manchester City in a rematch of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

Watch: Antonio Rudiger scores bullet header for Germany

Antonio Rudiger has always been very good in the air, but perhaps never quite as effective as Kurt Zouma was for Chelsea. However, with Zouma now departed, it looks like Rudiger is now going to take over as being the best in the air at Chelsea and provide that attacking threat from set-pieces, especially if his latest goal for Germany last night is anything to go by.
Chelsea's Thiago Silva Available for Aston Villa Clash

Thiago Silva has been cleared and is available to play for Chelsea ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Aston Villa. Silva was set to miss Chelsea's next two fixtures against Aston Villa on Saturday, and then their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. This is due to the Brazil FA asking FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension because clubs didn't release their players for the international break, which goes against FIFA's rules.
When Thomas Tuchel Hopes to Have N'Golo Kante Back in Chelsea Squad From Injury

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to welcome back Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante for their Premier League derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The 30-year-old has been suffering from injury of late after aggravating his ankle problem against Liverpool prior to the international break. Kante missed the Premier League opener against...
Timo Werner
Hugo Lloris
Jose Mourinho
Harry Kane
Jimmy Greaves
Romelu Lukaku
Thiago Silva
Dele Alli
Thomas Tuchel
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea midfielder Saul: Thiago Silva advice after my poor debut

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has revealed Thiago Silva offered him support after a poor debut last week. Saul started the win against Aston Villa, but was hooked at halftime. In an interview with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saul revealed that Silva offered some advice to the midfielder after the Brazilian...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: An early London derby will be a key measuring stick

Tottenham Hotspur cooled off after its strong start to the season, finally collecting a Premier League loss on Sunday and following it up with a draw in the Europa Conference League. A draw on the road against Stade Rennais is not the end of the world, especially with the current number of injured players, but Spurs could use a win this weekend to restore the positive momentum.
Thomas Tuchel gives positive N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N’Golo Kante is in “full shape” and “ready to play” against Tottenham after recovering from injury. The Chelsea star has been out with an ankle injury since being forced off injured against Liverpool on 28 August. The 30-year-old missed the Premier League victory over Aston Villa last weekend and the midweek Champions League win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.Tuchel has now confirmed Kante is primed to return on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.But Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, despite the American returning to individual training after overcoming his ankle injury.“No fresh concerns,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “Christian [Pulisic] is in individual training and will not be in the squad.“N’Golo is back in full shape in training and ready to play.” Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating on the fitness of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, who both exited Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes due to injury. But Tuchel is unconcerned by his rival’s injury issues: “Let’s see who can play and not play. There’s still two days to go and I am not so much involved in speculation or prediction on who will or won’t play. It’s a tough fixture.”
N’Golo Kanté transforms Chelsea in second-half rout of Tottenham

The narrative seemed to call for a decisive intervention from Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku on the day when English football lost the great Jimmy Greaves. Instead it was all about the intelligence of Thomas Tuchel, who displayed his tactical acumen by taking this game away from Tottenham at half-time, the introduction of N’Golo Kanté for Mason Mount pushing Chelsea to another commanding win.
Watch: How Thiago Silva greeted raucous Chelsea fans

The return of fans to the stadium means the return of atmosphere – but also lots of live recorded phone camera footage of the game. Today combined both beautifully – at full time after giving our rivals a spanking, the players went to celebrate and applaud the travelling fans. Thiago Silva was serenaded by his adoring public, and he dropped to his knees in prayer in response.
Thiago Silva next to Drogba in Chelsea’s Premier League ranks

The Brazilian's effort against the Lilywhites saw him become the second oldest Blues player to find the net in an English top-flight game. At the age of 36 years and 362 days, Thiago Silva is the second oldest player after Didier Drogba to score a goal for Chelsea in a Premier League encounter.
Thomas Tuchel hails ‘unique’ and ‘fantastic’ N’Golo Kante after Chelsea win at Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he cannot believe how good N’Golo Kante is after the Frenchman inspired Chelsea to a statement 3-0 win at Tottenham. After being unhappy with what he saw in the first half in north London, Tuchel sent on Kante at half-time and it paid immediate dividends as Chelsea scored two goals in the opening 12 minutes of the second half.
​Chelsea legend Terry hails Thiago Silva after Tottenham performance

Chelsea legend John Terry was full of praise for their veteran centre-back Thiago Silva after a 3-0 win over Tottenham. Silva put on a masterclass in defence, while adding a goal at the other end, ensuring a comfortable London derby win on Sunday. The 36-year-old was targeted by Spurs, who...
Tottenham and England greats pay tribute to ‘best goalscorer ever’ Jimmy Greaves

Footballing greats past and present have hailed Jimmy Greaves as “the best goalscorer to ever play” and compared him to Lionel Messi as tributes continue to pour in following the death of the former Tottenham, England and Chelsea striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Alan Mullery told Sky Sports: “He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.“He had to play (in an era)...
Chelsea captain Azpilicueta: Fantastic to count on goalscorer Thiago Silva

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed the performance of fellow defender Thiago Silva after victory at Tottenham. Thiago Silva scored in the 3-0 win. Azpilicueta later said: "I think everybody saw how good Thiago was, with his strength, his experience and how he plays with the ball and without the ball. It was an amazing game which he topped with that goal, which made it 1-0, so all round it is fantastic to have Thiago with us.
