Tottenham vs. Chelsea result: Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger score in London derby win
Chelsea marches on. The defending European champions registered their latest shutout win, this time on the road in a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, 3-0. Chelsea joins Liverpool and Manchester United atop the Premier League table on 13 points, but the Blues are first on a tiebreaker. Next up for Chelsea is Manchester City in a rematch of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0