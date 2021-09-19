CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP JUDGMENTS: #10 Penn State 28, #22 Auburn 20

By College, Magnolia
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn lost to Penn State 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last night (about 8 hours ago, actually), and it’s time to get the thoughts of those of us who watched and learned. We found out a lot about Auburn. Unfortunately we found out we don’t really have a WR1 on the squad right now and it hurt us. I’m happy with the play of the o line and backfield actually on offense. Not thrilled with the defense especially in the red zone. Whatever, at least this game doesn’t really count for conference.

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Penn State#Judgments#American Football#Auburn#Ps
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Penn State University
College Sports
Football
Sports
roarlionsroar.com

ESPN College GameDay Returning to Penn State for Whiteout Clash vs. Auburn

For the first time since 2019, and the eighth time ever, ESPN College GameDay will air live from State College for Saturday's Whiteout clash with the Auburn Tigers. The show returns for the first time since October 2019, when the Nittany Lions knocked off MIchigan 28-21 in the most recent Whiteout.
AUBURN, AL
USA Today

Photos: Auburn takes care of business before looking to Penn State

The Auburn Tigers improved to 2-0 with another dominating win. This time, it was over Alabama State. After beating Akron and Alabama State within the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers will spend this week preparing for a huge matchup against Penn State in Happy Valley. In Auburn’s win,...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State opens as significant favorite in marquee matchup vs. Auburn

When Penn State hosts Auburn in Week 3, it will do so as a near-touchdown favorite. According to Draft Kings, the Nittany Lions are six-point favorites against the Tigers on Saturday. The total for the game is set at 53 points. This is arguably the game of the week in...
AUBURN, AL
Anniston Star

Doug Segrest: Fueled by cupcakes, is Auburn ready for Penn State?

The crispness of Auburn’s debut was replaced by an early malaise Saturday morning. You could hear it in the stadium. You could see it on the field. It didn’t last, of course. Back in the AP Top 25, Auburn celebrated with a sluggish first half against instate rival Alabama State....
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Bryan Harsin cautions Auburn players ahead of Penn State matchup

Another week, another dominating performance by Bryan Harsin’s No. 25 Auburn Tigers, who have now won two consecutive games by a cumulative score of 122-10. “Good win for our guys,” Harsin said after Saturday’s win over Alabama State. “I tell them every week. It was good to see these guys finish the game. The second half, we made the adjustments and executed those the second half. Early on, little bit sluggish in some areas. Overall, we scored across the board and made big plays in all phases.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Penn State vs. Ball State

Penn State football improved to 2-0 on the season with a dominant victory over former MAC champion Ball State, 44-13. According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions played their best overall game since Rutgers last season, earning an overall grade of 87.9. The offense earned a 83.1 score, while...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dothan Eagle

Auburn shifts focus to ranked matchup against Penn State

AUBURN—When it comes to the start of Auburn’s 2021 season, the easy part’s over now. No. 22 Auburn handled its first two opponents of the fall with relative ease, and in the aftermath the Tigers boast the nation’s top scoring offense and scoring defense and delivered big plays in all three phases of the game. The key disclaimer is that success came against Akron and Alabama State, and replicating that production against No. 10 Penn State will be a far greater challenge.
AUBURN, AL
nittanysportsnow.com

College GameDay Coming For Penn State/Auburn Primetime Game

The atmosphere for next Saturday’s primetime game against Auburn just got a lot bigger. ESPN announced tonight that their famed College GameDay crew will be at Beaver Stadium next Saturday morning leading up to the Nittany Lions matchup against No. 25 Auburn. Previously, it was determined that the Saturday night will be a Whiteout game for the fans so the atmosphere will no doubt be electric.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nittanysportsnow.com

Adam Taliaferro Named As Penn State’s Honorary Captain For Auburn Game

The atmosphere will be electric in State College on Saturday for Penn State’s clash with Auburn. ESPN’s College GameDay will get the day started by broadcasting live from Beaver Stadium in the morning and then the football program has called for a “Whiteout” with the fans in attendance. The sidelines will be filled with close to 100 high school recruits that received invitations from the Nittany Lions coaching staff and today the football program made another announcement.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

