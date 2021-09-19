Sam Hunt Doesn't Like Writing Songs About People He's 'Directly Involved With'
It's no secret that musicians often write songs about their experiences and people they know, but that's not Sam Hunt. "When I write songs, I'm really intimidated to write songs about people I'm really directly involved with. My songs tend to be an amalgamation of a lot of different experiences," he told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. "You know, you pick up things from movies and culture, so I just sort of soak all that in. And it comes out in a song, but rarely is a song directly about somebody who's in my life at that moment."people.com
