Sam Hunt Doesn't Like Writing Songs About People He's 'Directly Involved With'

By Mark Gray
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that musicians often write songs about their experiences and people they know, but that's not Sam Hunt. "When I write songs, I'm really intimidated to write songs about people I'm really directly involved with. My songs tend to be an amalgamation of a lot of different experiences," he told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. "You know, you pick up things from movies and culture, so I just sort of soak all that in. And it comes out in a song, but rarely is a song directly about somebody who's in my life at that moment."

Sam Hunt
