APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

Empress of satisfying, queen of comfort food, saint of food for the soul Ina Garten has just gifted fans the chocolate cupcake recipe they've been begging for. It all started with Beatty's Chocolate Cake. When Food Network claims that Beatty's Chocolate Cake is a fan favorite, it's not kidding. The Barefoot Contessa developed the chocolatey treat in 2006. In the years since, the recipe has racked up almost nothing but five-star reviews on Food Network. The cake is the moist, melt-in-your-mouth stuff — according to its 2,500 (and counting) bakers — of family traditions. It's Garten's favorite chocolate cake too — not in the least because, as she writes on her website, the coffee in its frosting "makes the chocolate taste oh so rich."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO