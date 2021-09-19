CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

thesouthernladycooks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...

thesouthernladycooks.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
knuj.net

Meaty Pasta Casseroles

This recipe is so easy, and will feed a crowd. You can make this recipe the way you like by adding extra garlic, or more cheese. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 1 jar (23-1/2 ounces) Italian sausage and garlic spaghetti sauce. 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky mild...
RECIPES
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#White Flour#Food Drink#Ground#Digital#Front Porch Life
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Nostalgic Candy You Can Only Find In Wisconsin

Nostalgia is the yearning for feelings of the past. And sometimes, even foods we haven't seen, smelled, or tasted in years have the power to induce these gratifying sentiments, including indulgences like warm chocolate chip cookies, piping hot chicken pot pie, melty macaroni and cheese, and of course, lip-smackingly good candy.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

No-Bake Pineapple Pie

This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten Just Gave Fans The Chocolate Cupcake Recipe They've Been Begging For

Empress of satisfying, queen of comfort food, saint of food for the soul Ina Garten has just gifted fans the chocolate cupcake recipe they've been begging for. It all started with Beatty's Chocolate Cake. When Food Network claims that Beatty's Chocolate Cake is a fan favorite, it's not kidding. The Barefoot Contessa developed the chocolatey treat in 2006. In the years since, the recipe has racked up almost nothing but five-star reviews on Food Network. The cake is the moist, melt-in-your-mouth stuff — according to its 2,500 (and counting) bakers — of family traditions. It's Garten's favorite chocolate cake too — not in the least because, as she writes on her website, the coffee in its frosting "makes the chocolate taste oh so rich."
CELEBRITIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
sonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Never Store Chocolate In The Fridge

Keeping food fresh and tasty to eat can be difficult at times. Milk enjoys turning lumpy if kept too long, bread transforms into a green brick if exposed to the air for many days, and lettuce has an uncanny ability to shrivel up into massive balls of brown sludge after a while. And, when these and other foods are taken into warm areas or hot weather, things only get worse.
FOOD & DRINKS
williams-sonoma.com

5 Easy Air Fryer Recipes For Super Speedy Meals

Let’s talk about air fryer recipes for a minute. Maybe you think you know the drill: You can make small-batch fries! Or wings! Whee! But wait: You can also incorporate more vegetables into your life. Air fryer cookbook author Ben Mims told The New York Times that veggies are one of the very best things to cook in one of these wonderful gadgets. “Especially the soggy ones.” (Think: okra; zucchini; summer squash; eggplant.)
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy