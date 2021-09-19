Registered Dental Hygienist
RDH - Parker White, DDS Our well-established office in the beautiful Sierra foothills town of Grass Valley is seeking an enthusiastic, dedicated Registered Dental Hygienist who is looking to work in a fun, professional, and mutually supportive environment with a great family dentist. Would prefer full time Monday-Thursday, but will consider part-time. Starting $55/hour, paid vacation, dental benefits to include ortho/pedo. We are a small boutique practice with a one patient per hour hygiene schedule. $1,000 signing bonus for a great fit. Come join our wonderful dental family!jobs.theunion.com
