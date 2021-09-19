Arizona Football and Jedd Fisch need answers on offense ASAP
Following a disastrous 0-3 start to the season that has been punctuated by an embarrassing loss to NAU, Arizona Football and Jedd Fisch need answers on offense and fast!. Well, Arizona Football has officially hit rock bottom. On a night that started with optimism, and a belief that the Wildcats would finally put an end to the nation's longest active losing streak, quickly turned to embarrassment after the team lost to Northern Arizona for the first time in 89 years.
