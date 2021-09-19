Arizona Football and Jedd Fisch need answers on offense ASAP

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO