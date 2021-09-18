CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

RedsXtra: How Kyle Farmer became the lasting player in the Reds-Dodgers blockbuster trade

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Cincinnati Reds completed their seven-player trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 21, 2018, Kyle Farmer was the one name who didn’t appear in the headlines. Yasiel Puig was one of the bigger names in the sport for his aggressive style of play. Matt Kemp was a three-time All-Star and finished runner-up in the National League MVP voting in 2011. Left-hander Alex Wood, an All-Star in 2017, was considered the centerpiece of the trade because the Reds needed to improve their rotation.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Yankees trade with Reds, acquire pitcher to finish deal | What it means

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Remember when the Yankees traded relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Reds?. Well, they completed that trade Monday. The Yankees said they acquired righty pitcher Jason Parker as the player to be named later in the transaction, which saw Cincinnati also absorb the salaries of Wilson and Cessa.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasiel Puig
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Homer Bailey
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Matt Kemp
Person
Curt Casali
Island Packet Online

Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds Dodgers#The Cincinnati Reds#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The National League Mvp#The Reds And Dodgers#Downs#Gray#Bell#Major League
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Reds: 5 players who will not return for the 2022 season

The month of September has not been kind to the Cincinnati Reds. With less than two weeks remaining in the 2021 season, the Redlegs, who at one time were leading the chase for the final NL Wild Card spot, are trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by three games. Regardless of...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA Shakes Up Lineup, Bellinger Breaks Ribs, Lux Hurt From Pitching Machine & More

It was another successful weekend for the Dodgers who traveled to Cincinnati and took two out of three from the Reds, improving their record in series this season to 32-12-4. After dropping the first game of the three game set, Dave Roberts shook up LA’s batting order by moving Corey Seager back to the two hole and moving Max Muncy to the cleanup spot. The lineup tweak helped the Boys in Blue average 6.5 runs per game in the final two contests of the series. We discuss why this shakeup was long overdue and why it’s going to lead to a more consistent offense moving forward.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy