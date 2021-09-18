RedsXtra: How Kyle Farmer became the lasting player in the Reds-Dodgers blockbuster trade

When the Cincinnati Reds completed their seven-player trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 21, 2018, Kyle Farmer was the one name who didn’t appear in the headlines. Yasiel Puig was one of the bigger names in the sport for his aggressive style of play. Matt Kemp was a three-time All-Star and finished runner-up in the National League MVP voting in 2011. Left-hander Alex Wood, an All-Star in 2017, was considered the centerpiece of the trade because the Reds needed to improve their rotation.