Report: Steelers T Zach Banner ‘Likely At Least Several Weeks Away From Being Ready’
The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Heinz Field and that game will include the home team starting the same five offensive linemen that they started last Sunday on the road against the Buffalo Bills. That line combination is expected to remain the same until at least right tackle Zach Banner is able to return, which won’t be until Week 4 at the earliest.steelersdepot.com
