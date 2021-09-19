The Giants are a Bad Team Until They Prove They’re Not, PROVE YOU’RE NOT
Frustrated is an understatement. Is anyone else sick of hearing all the stats that show how bad we are? All week I heard how the Giants haven’t had a winning record in any week since 2017. After Thursday’s loss, all I heard was how the Giants have started 0-2 for the last five seasons. It is unbelievingly embarrassing to hear these stats over and over again, but they’re warranted. The Giants have become the new laughing stock of the NFL. I’m sure many people reading this have given up on the Giants this season. While I understand the frustration, no one should be giving up yet. There are 15 games left in this season, there is absolutely no reason why the Giants can’t turn this thing around.www.nycsportsnation.com
