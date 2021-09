Milwaukee is bound for the postseason for a fourth straight year after taking down Chicago 6-4 on Saturday night at American Family Field. Catcher Manny Pina homered twice, including in the eighth inning to give the Brewers the lead. His homers were half of Milwaukee’s total on the night, as Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also went deep for the Crew. Pablo Reyes had a pair of hits and scored once for Milwaukee.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO