Hospital focuses on skin care for people with Down syndrome

Ayla Sarakinis, 30, says she has always dreamed of owning her own business. To “be my own boss,” she said. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, her childhood dream will become a reality. Sarakinis is on a mission. She wants her new Joplin store — Ayla’s Place — to be successful. Located at 514 N. Main St., it fills a need requested time and time again by North Heights neighborhood residents hoping for a small antique-collectible store to open shop. But more important is the fact that Sarakinis was born with Down syndrome and wants nothing more than to be a positive role model and inspiration for others like her, who have faced years of something less than support from their peers and adults.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO