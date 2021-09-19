CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Hospital focuses on skin care for people with Down syndrome

By Associated Press
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth-Hitchcock is starting a dermatology clinic to meet the unique skin care needs of people with Down syndrome. The clinic is opening Tuesday in Manchester. Dartmouth-Hitchcock says there are many associated skin conditions with Down syndrome, including dry skin, excessive dandruff, rashes around the mouth, acne in the groin and armpits, patchy hair loss, vitiligo and toenail and foot fungus. Down syndrome is also linked with other medical conditions such as congenital heart disease, celiac disease, chronic ear infections and thyroid disease. The clinic will consider how treatment plans will affect other medical conditions common with Down syndrome.

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

DiGeorge syndrome: Care change 'puts life at risk' says mother

The mother of a girl born with a genetic condition fears proposed changes to her daughter's care could risk her life. Ella Gregorich, from Great Gonerby, was born with DiGeorge syndrome, which can cause heart problems and learning difficulties. The three-year-old receives overnight care from trained nurses, but they could...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
vtcng.com

Take a buddy walk, support people with Down syndrome

The 11th Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Buddy Walk takes place Sunday, Sept. 26, noon-4 p.m., in Battery Park in Burlington. Several hundred people are expected to attend the event, which is one of 250 walks across the country this fall to raise awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families.
ADVOCACY
TrendHunter.com

Post-Hospital Care Apps

Laguna Health, a digital recovery assurance company, has announced the launch of a brand new app to help patients manage their at-home care following discharge from the hospital. The innovative app will provide post-discharge patients with 24/7 access to a digital care team made up of behavioral care providers and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Conditions#Skin Disease#Dry Skin#Down Syndrome#Ap#Dartmouth Hitchcock#The Associated Press
thepostathens.com

5 tips for better skin care in college

College is stressful enough. We are constantly on the go with classes, extracurriculars and social lives. Add in the Athens water quality, and it’s a recipe for disaster when it comes to skin care. Before coming to Athens, I never really struggled with skin care problems. That all changed when...
ATHENS, OH
scotscoop.com

Yulia’s Skin Care’s hospitality attracts customers

Walking into Yulia’s Skin Care in the heart of San Carlos, one feels the welcoming atmosphere elicited through the lavender walls ornamented with photos of orchids. Customers are warmly welcomed by Julia Yarovoy, the business owner and esthetician of the small business. “When you step inside, although small square foot...
SAN CARLOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
dailynewsen.com

Atopic dermatitis, basic care for a skin with problems

This week the day of atopic dermatitis has been celebrated. The word "atopy", of Greek origin (topos = place), means "what does not take place, strange or weird". And certainly the name is very well put because there are still many unknowns on this chronic disease that affects around 5-20% of the population.
SKIN CARE
WCAX

Could you be at risk for blindness?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy are the number one cause of preventable blindness in the U.S. They affect almost 20 million people Americans and that’s expected to double by 2050. The American Society of Retina Specialists says millions are at risk. So the group is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mynbc5.com

Wisconsin hospital closes its urgent care to focus on COVID-19 emergency room care

WATERTOWN, Wis. — A Wisconsin hospital announced it will temporarily close its urgent care facility so the staff can assist in the emergency room. "At this time, urgent care is the only service being temporarily closed," a hospital spokesman told sister station WISN. "This is because our urgent care staff is well-trained to help take care of emergency patients."
WISCONSIN STATE
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
newbeauty.com

The Benefits of Malic Acid in Skin Care, According to Experts

If you’re looking for the perfect exfoliant, look no further than your kitchen table. Malic acid, found in crisp apples and tart glasses of wine, is a wonderful mild exfoliant. Although the word acid may present as something a tad too aggressive, experts insist that malic acid is perfect for sensitive skin.
SKIN CARE
ospreyobserver.com

Young Adult Creates Sustainable Skin Care Line

Layla Gibbs is a 21-year-old local resident who has a passion for sustainability and living an eco-conscious lifestyle. She is also the owner of Naeemah’s Natural Essentials, which is an eco-friendly body and skin care line. “I started my company in 2016 when I was just 16 years old,” Gibbs...
BRANDON, FL
The Joplin Globe

Ayla's Place: Woman with Down syndrome to open collectible store in Joplin

Ayla Sarakinis, 30, says she has always dreamed of owning her own business. To “be my own boss,” she said. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, her childhood dream will become a reality. Sarakinis is on a mission. She wants her new Joplin store — Ayla’s Place — to be successful. Located at 514 N. Main St., it fills a need requested time and time again by North Heights neighborhood residents hoping for a small antique-collectible store to open shop. But more important is the fact that Sarakinis was born with Down syndrome and wants nothing more than to be a positive role model and inspiration for others like her, who have faced years of something less than support from their peers and adults.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy